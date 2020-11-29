Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on Saturday visited pharma major Zydus Cadila’s plant in Gujarat to review the development of the much-awaited coronavirus inoculation and its manufacturing process as a part of his three-city vaccine tour.

At the Zydus Cadila Biotech plant, the PM was welcomed by Zydus Cadila’s chairman Pankaj Patel and his son and the company’s MD Sharvil Patel.

PM Modi had a detailed meeting with the chairman, MD and scientists and watched the presentation about the coronavirus vaccine development.

Commenting on the same, Pankaj Patel and Sharvil Patel observed that it was an honour to have Hon’ble Prime Minister of India Shri Narendra Modi at the

Zydus Biotech Park this morning. The scientists and innovators working on ZyCov-D India’s first DNA vaccine and the thousand of Zydans who have been at the forefront manufacturing and reaching out to the doctors and patients in these challenging times of the pandemic are inspired by the Hon’ble Prime Minister’s leadership and vision. We once again dedicate ourselves to our mission of building healthier communities and contribution to an Atma Nirbhar Bharat.

Zydus Group’s chairman Pankaj R Patel said, “What struck me and left me impressed was PM @narendramodi’s emphasis on science and vision for global good. PM Modi is firmly rooted in the vision that whatever India does regarding a COVID vaccine will be devoted towards global good and will benefit the larger humanity.”

Zydus Group’s MD Dr Sharvil Patel said, “We were honoured to host PM @narendramodi at the Zydus Biotech Park earlier today. He shared very valuable inputs on how to further strengthen the vaccine development programme and ensure a COVID-free world.”

The PM was also given a brief inspection of the plant where the corona vaccine is being developed.