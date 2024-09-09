PM Modi’s abject failure in Manipur unforgivable :Kharge

Stepping up his attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the situation in Manipur, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday said his abject failure in the strife-torn state is unforgivable.

He also demanded dismissal of Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh and a Supreme Court-monitored investigation into the ongoing violence.

Expressing concern over the situation in Manipur, Kharge in a post on X wrote, “PM Modi’s abject failure in Manipur is unforgivable. Former Manipur Governor, Anusuiya Uikey ji has echoed the voice of the people of Manipur. She said that people of the strife-torn state are upset and sad, for they wanted PM Modi to visit them. In the past 16 months, PM Modi ji has not spent a single second in Manipur, even as violence continues unabated in the state and people suffer the consequences of Modi-Shah’s complicity.”

Referring to Manipur CM Singh, he said, “BJP’s Manipur CM who has set a record in shamelessly brazening out his rank incompetence has reportedly demanded the transfer of the ‘Unified Command’ to the state government. The Unified Command oversees security operations in Manipur and is currently handled by a team of Union Home Ministry officials, the state security adviser and the Indian Army.”

“Just like the PM, it looks like the Union Home Minister has also given up on his Constitutional responsibility to ensure security in Manipur, and is busy politicking and addressing rallies in elections going states. Drone and rocket-propelled grenade attacks have begun, and this is now turning out to be a National Security threat. In such a serious situation, BJP seems to enact a resignation drama,” he said.

Kharge, who is also the Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha said, “The Indian National Congress demands – Manipur CM should be immediately dismissed, Union government must take full responsibility of the sensitive security situation. There should be a massive crackdown on all kinds of insurgent groups, with the help of the state forces, the Supreme Court mandated and monitored Manipur Commission of Inquiry into ethnic violence must expedite its investigation. Modi Govt must not misuse CBI, NIA and other agencies investigating the violence.”

He asserted that attempts to foster peace and normalcy must start immediately by taking all political parties, representatives and civil society members of every community on board.

“People of Manipur are asking, why doesn’t Modi ji want to end violence in the state?,” he questioned.

Echoing similar sentiments, Congress general secretary in-charge of Organisation KC Venugopal said, “Every time it appears as if Manipur might be returning to normalcy, we see a fresh escalation in violence. Use of sophisticated weaponry like rocket launchers is shocking and completely unheard of. Even after 16 months of the conflict, the Centre has no hold over the situation and is allowing the state government to continue despite its complicity and negligence in the conflict.”

Attacking the PM, he said, “PM Modi, meanwhile, pretends as if Manipur is not a part of India. He thinks it is more suitable for him to intervene in the Russia-Ukraine conflict while being a complete failure in stopping the mindless violence in Manipur. The Centre’s hands-off approach to Manipur is extremely dangerous and points to their tacit support to this violence.”