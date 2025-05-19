PM Modi wishes recovery to former US Prez Biden on being diagnosed with cancer

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday offered his “best wishes” and “full recovery” to former United States president Joe Biden who has been diagnosed with an aggressive form of prostate cancer.

“Deeply concerned to hear about Joe Biden’s health. Extend our best wishes to him for a quick and full recovery. Our thoughts are with Dr. Jill Biden and the family,” he said in a message shared on his social media handle X.

Advertisement

Biden has been diagnosed with an “aggressive” form of prostate cancer that has metastasised to his bones, his office confirmed on Sunday.

Advertisement

The statement said Biden sought medical attention after experiencing urinary issues, which led to the discovery of a prostate nodule. The Biden family is currently consulting with doctors to determine the most appropriate treatment path.

Political leaders from across the globe have since extended their sympathies to the 82-year-old former president.

Biden, who served as the vice president from 2009 to 2017 and president from 2021 to January this year, and his family are reviewing treatment options, according to the announcement.

According to reports, his administration had made addressing cancer a priority, launching the “Cancer Moonshot” initiative to try to make it such that “a diagnosis is not a death sentence.”

Biden had lost his son Beau in 2015 to brain cancer.