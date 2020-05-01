Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday extended his wishes to people of Maharashtra on Maharashtra Day and Gujarat on the occasion of State Establishment Day

“My best wishes to the brothers and sisters of Maharashtra on the occasion of Maharashtra Day. India is proud of Maharashtra’s significant contribution to the country’s development. I pray for the progress and prosperity of the kingdom in the years to come. Jai Maharashtra!” he said in a tweet.

महाराष्ट्र दिनानिमित्त महाराष्ट्र राज्यातल्या बंधू- भगिनींना माझ्या शुभेच्छा. देशाच्या जडणघडणीतील महाराष्ट्राच्या भरीव योगदानाचा भारताला अभिमान आहे. येणाऱ्या काळात राज्याच्या प्रगती आणि संपन्नतेसाठी मी प्रार्थना करतो. जय महाराष्ट्र ! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 1, 2020

“Happy State Establishment Day to the people of Gujarat! The people of Gujarat are known for their manhood. Gujaratis have made special contributions in many fields. Gujarat is always on the cusp of new peaks of achievements … Jai Jai Garvi Gujarat!” he said in another tweet for the people of Gujarat.

ગુજરાતની જનતાને રાજ્યના સ્થાપના દિવસની ખૂબ ખૂબ શુભેચ્છાઓ ! ગુજરાતની પ્રજા પુરુષાર્થ માટે જાણીતી છે. ગુજરાતીઓએ ઘણાં બધાં ક્ષેત્રોમાં વિશેષ યોગદાન આપ્યું છે. ગુજરાત સદૈવ સિદ્ધિઓનાં નવાં શિખરો સર કરતું રહે એવી મનોકામના… જય જય ગરવી ગુજરાત ! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 1, 2020

Gujarat and Maharashtra came after the dilution of Bombay on the linguistic basis after a protest which continued till 1960.

In the same year, the Bombay Reorganization Act was passed by India’s Parliament to divide Bombay into Gujarat and Maharashtra.