Prime Minister Narendra Modi has extended his wishes for Mahalaya and has prayed to Maa Durga for ‘strength to overcome the global pandemic ‘ of coronavirus.

PM Modi, in his tweet, said, “This Mahalaya, we pray to Maa Durga to bless with strength to overcome the global pandemic. May the divine blessings of Maa Durga ensure good health and happiness in everyone’s life. May our planet prosper! Shubho Mahalaya!”

This Mahalaya, we pray to Maa Durga to bless with strength to overcome the global pandemic. May the divine blessings of Maa Durga ensure good health and happiness in everyone’s life. May our planet prosper! Shubho Mahalaya! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 17, 2020

Mahalaya is celebrated in Bengal. It is believed that Goddess Durga begins her journey to her maternal home on Earth from Mount Kailash after Mahalaya.

It is also generally after seven days of Mahalaya that celebrations for Durga Puja, which is one of the biggest festivals in Bengal, begin. Though Durga Puja celebration in the state this year will be low-key due to the coronavirus pandemic.