Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday wished the nation on the occasion of Odia New Year, also known as Maha Bishuba Pana Sankranti, and Baisakhi, which marks the Sikh New Year.

Taking it to Twitter, PM Modi in a tweet in Odia as well as in English wished the nation on the occasion of Odia New Year.

“Happy Odia New Year and Maha Bishuba Pana Sankranti. May the coming year bring happiness and good health in everyone’s lives,” he tweeted.

ଓଡ଼ିଶାବାସୀଙ୍କୁ ଓଡ଼ିଆ ନବ ବର୍ଷ ଅବସରରେ ହାର୍ଦ୍ଦିକ ଶୁଭକାମନା । ମହାବିଷୁବ ପଣା ସଂକ୍ରାନ୍ତି ଅବସରରେ ଅଭିନନ୍ଦନ । ବର୍ଷ ସାରା ଖୁସି ଏବଂ ଉତ୍ତମ ସ୍ୱାସ୍ଥ୍ୟ ପାଇଁ ପ୍ରାର୍ଥନା । Happy #OdiaNewYear and Maha Bishuba Pana Sankranti. May the coming year bring happiness and good health in everyone’s lives. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 13, 2020

On the occasion of Maha Bishuba Pana Sankranti is a traditional festival celebrated in Odisha. People consume “pana”, a traditional sweet and sour drink made with raw mango and sugar.

In a separate tweet in Hindi, PM Modi wished Baisakhi as well to the nation.

“Many wishes to the countrymen on the auspicious occasion of Baisakhi. This festival associated with new aspirations should infuse new energy and new enthusiasm in everyone’s life,” he tweeted.

बैसाखी के पावन अवसर पर देशवासियों को बहुत-बहुत शुभकामनाएं। नई उमंगों से जुड़ा यह त्योहार सभी के जीवन में नई ऊर्जा और नए उत्साह का संचार करे। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 13, 2020

Baisakhi is the Sikh New Year and is also a spring festival celebrated in Punjab as well as other parts of India.

India is currently under complete lockdown imposed to contain the deadly coronavirus. The lockdown is scheduled to end on Tuesday, but the reports suggest that it will be extended for another two weeks.

Odisha was the first state to extend the lockdown till April 30.