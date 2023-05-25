PM Modi will become PM for third time in next election: Amit Shah

Hitting out at Congress and some other opposition parties over their decision to boycott the inauguration of the new Parliament building, Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday termed the move as “cheap politics” and said people had elected Narendra Modi as Prime Minister with huge majority twice and he will become the PM for the third time by winning over 300 seats in 2024 polls.

Speaking at an event here, Amit Shah said that PM Modi will inaugurate the new Parliament building in the year of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav on May 28 but Congress and other opposition parties had decided to boycott the event. “The attitude of Congress party is negative. Congress and its partners are giving an example of cheap politics and resorting to boycott,” the minister said.

Lashing out at Congress and opposition parties, Amit Shah said they are making an excuse that President should inaugurate the new Parliament building. He cited several examples from opposition-ruled states where Governor was not invited to “bhoomi pujan” functions concerning state assemblies.

He said the then Chhattisgarh Governor was not invited when the bhoomi pujan of new state assembly was done and Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi had been invited.

Amit Shah also cited similar instances during the Hemant Soren government in Jharkhand, the Congress government led by Tarun Gogoi in Assam and the previous Congress government in Manipur. He also mentioned Tamil Nadu.

“When you do, all is fine. And when the BJP does it, you boycott it,” he said.

“The people of the country gave a two-thirds mandate and made Modiji PM. The people give their verdict, it is not dependent on the wishes of Congress. This is democracy. The people gave mandate for PM Modi but Congress and its royal family is not prepared to accept the verdict for nine years,” Amit Shah said.

He said the opposition creates a ruckus when PM Modi speaks in Parliament and does not allow him to speak and resorts to boycott.

“Nothing will happen with your boycott. The blessings of the people are with Narendra Modiji. The entire country wants that in the building of New India, there is a new temple of democracy. There is a discussion on the building of New India in new Parliament,” he said.

“What you are doing, 130 crore people of the country are watching. In the next elections, when you go to seek mandate…you have lost the status of opposition, next time you will not win this much seats. PM Modi will become Prime Minister for the third time winning over 300 seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections,” he added.