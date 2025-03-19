PM Modi welcomes Crew-9 astronauts; Lauds Sunita Williams – ‘a trailblazer and an icon’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended heartfelt congratulations to the Crew-9 astronauts, including Indian-origin astronaut Sunita Williams, as they safely returned to Earth on Wednesday. He lauded the Crew members’ courage, determination, and contribution to space exploration.

PM Modi said that Space exploration is about pushing the limits of human potential, daring to dream, and having the courage to turn those dreams into reality.

”Sunita Williams, a trailblazer and an icon, has exemplified this spirit throughout her career,” he said in a message on X.

The Prime Minister said: “Welcome back, #Crew9! The Earth missed you.”

Mr Modi noted,” Theirs has been a test of grit, courage and the boundless human spirit. Sunita Williams and the #Crew9 astronauts have once again shown us what perseverance truly means. Their unwavering determination in the face of the vast unknown will forever inspire millions.”

”We are incredibly proud of all those who worked tirelessly to ensure their safe return. They have demonstrated what happens when precision meets passion and technology meets tenacity.”

NASA astronauts Sunita Williams and Barry Butch Wilmore, who were stranded at the International Space Station (ISS) for nine months, finally returned to Earth early Wednesday.

They were accompanied by astronaut Nick Hague and Russian cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov on their journey back. After a 17-hour return trip from the ISS, the crew safely splashed down in the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft off the coast of Florida at approximately 3:27 AM IST.