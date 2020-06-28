Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday remembered former PM Narasimha Rao on his birth anniversary, calling him a great scholar.

“Shri Narasimha Rao Ji belonged to a humble background. He fought injustice from a very young age,” PM Modi said.

PM Modi said that Narasimha Rao had defied Nizam’s order of not singing Vande Matram at the age of 17.

He said, “I hope many more Indians will read more about our former Prime Minister, P.V. Narasimha Rao Ji.”

The Vice President, M Venkaiah Naidu also paid glowing tributes to former Prime Minister, P V Narasimha Rao on his birth anniversary and recalled the pioneering role played by him in initiating economic reforms at a critical juncture when the Indian economy was on the brink of collapse.

In a Facebook post, Shri Naidu referred to the measures initiated by Rao to liberalize the economy.

“He sought to dismantle the restrictions imposed under the license raj, reduce red tape and make Indian industries more competitive”, he recalled.

Observing that the former Prime Minister had laid the foundation for trade liberalization and the re-integration of the Indian economy with the global economy, especially East Asian economies, the Vice President said: “This was a major shift from the inward orientation of the previous regimes to a new trajectory of globally integrated development”.