Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday morning made a surprise visit to Gurudwara Rakabganj in Delhi and paid tributes to Guru Tegh Bahadur for his supreme sacrifice.

In a tweet, PM said, “This morning, I prayed at the historic Gurudwara Rakab Ganj Sahib, where the pious body of Sri Guru Teg Bahadur Ji was cremated. I felt extremely blessed. I, like millions around the world, am deeply inspired by the kindnesses of Sri Guru Teg Bahadur Ji.”

This morning, I prayed at the historic Gurudwara Rakab Ganj Sahib, where the pious body of Sri Guru Teg Bahadur Ji was cremated. I felt extremely blessed. I, like millions around the world, am deeply inspired by the kindnesses of Sri Guru Teg Bahadur Ji. pic.twitter.com/ECveWV9JjR — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 20, 2020

“It is the special Kripa of the Guru Sahibs that we will mark the special occasion of the 400th Parkash Parv of Sri Guru Teg Bahadur Ji during our Government’s tenure. Let us mark this blessed occasion in a historic way and celebrate the ideals of Sri Guru Teg Bahadur Ji,” he added.

It is the special Kripa of the Guru Sahibs that we will mark the special occasion of the 400th Parkash Parv of Sri Guru Teg Bahadur Ji during our Government’s tenure. Let us mark this blessed occasion in a historic way and celebrate the ideals of Sri Guru Teg Bahadur Ji. pic.twitter.com/GBiWMyih6D — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 20, 2020

It is to be noted that Guru Tegh Bahadur’s death anniversary was observed on Saturday.

PM offered prayers during his visit to the gurudwara for which no police bandobast or traffic barriers were put in place to restrict movement of the common man, PTI reported citing official sources.

Some more glimpses from Gurudwara Rakab Ganj Sahib. pic.twitter.com/ihCbx57RXD — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 20, 2020

The mortal remains of Guru Tegh Bahadur, the ninth Sikh Guru, were consigned to flames at Gurudwara Rakabganj.

PM’s visit to the Gurudwara is very significant as a major chunk of farmers who are protesting at the Delhi borders are from Sikh community.

On Saturday, reiterating his claims that the new farm laws are not harmful to the farmers, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said that the reforms introduced by his government six months ago have started benefiting farmers.

He said that India has during the last six years emerged as the world’s preferred destination for investment.

“Record foreign direct investment or FDI and foreign portfolio investment or FPI during the pandemic is a testimony to the faith that the world now has in India,” he said.

“Agriculture reforms initiated six months back have started benefitting farmers,” he said.

Day before yesterday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was ready “with folded hands” to discuss every issue and assuage concerns.

“If anyone has any concerns, then with our heads bowed, our hands folded, with humility, we are willing to allay their fears,” PM Modi said.