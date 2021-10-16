PM Modi to visit Kedarnath on 5 Nov

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on his second visit to Uttrakhand on 5 November and visit the Himalayan pilgrim town of Kedarnath during the visit.

The Prime Minister is scheduled to offer prayer at the Kedarnath temple. He will also inaugurate Kedarpuri reconstruction projects totalling Rs 250 crore.

The Prime Minister has been a frequent visitor to Kedarnath since he became the Prime Minister of the country in 2014. He has travelled widely across Himalayas and done meditation. He could not visit Kedarnath last year due to Covid 19 pandemic.

Earlier, on his first visit to the State on 7 October, Prime Minister Modi had visited Rishikesh to inaugurate an oxygen plant at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) there.

The State Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami informing about the Prime Minister’s visit said after offering prayer at the Kedarnath Modi would inaugurate the Kedarpuri reconstruction project including reconstructed Samadhi of Adi Guru Shankaracharya.

The Prime minister is also expected to inaugurate the second phase of Rs 150 crore Kedarpuri reconstruction project, according to the Chief Minister Dhami. The main doors of Kedarnath are likely to be closed on 6 November.