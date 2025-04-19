PM Modi urges citizens to adopt mindful eating practices on World Liver Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday urged the citizens of the country to adopt mindful eating practices and prioritize healthier living on the occasion of World Liver Day.

Stressing the importance of small yet impactful changes, he highlighted that measures such as reducing oil intake can significantly contribute to improving overall health and well-being.

Responding to a post by Union Health Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda on X to take a pledge to reduce edible oil intake on the World Liver Day, the Prime Minister said, “Commendable effort to mark World Liver Day with a call for mindful eating and healthier living.”

Stating that small steps like reducing oil intake can make a big difference, he said, “Together, let’s build a fitter, healthier India by raising awareness about obesity.”

Earlier, the Health Minister has called upon the countrymen to take a pledge to reduce edible oil intake by at least 10 per cent for a healthier lifestyle.

“This World Liver Day, take a pledge to reduce your edible oil intake by at least 10 per cent and embrace a healthier lifestyle. Small changes can lead to big results when we treat food as medicine,” he said.

Nadda added, “In response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji’s call, let’s also pledge to raise awareness about obesity and its growing impact on our society. Together, let’s work towards a future where healthier living is the norm, starting with the food we eat.”

World Liver Day is observed every year on this day to raise awareness about liver diseases.