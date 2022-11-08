PM Modi unveils G20 logo for Summit 2023 Presidency

As India prepares for the G20 Presidency for the Summit 2023, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday unveiled the logo, theme and website of the event. Summit 2023 is the highest-profile international gathering ever to be hosted by India.

India, which is set to take over the G20 presidency from December 1, 2022, till November 30, 2023, offering, India a unique window to get counted as a nation of international importance.

India’s G20 logo features planet Earth with the lotus, India’s national flower, with colours of India’s national flag – saffron, white and green, and blue with the Earth reflecting India’s pro-planet approach to life.

India will assuming the G20 Presidency this year. Sharing my remarks at the launch of G20 website, theme and logo. https://t.co/mqJF4JkgMK — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 8, 2022

Below the G20 logo is the word “Bharat”, as India is referred to in Sanskrit and figures in the Devanagari script.

The theme for India’s G20 Presidency is the century old foreign policy – “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam” or “One Earth-One Family-One Future”. This again is drawn from the ancient Sanskrit text – the Maha Upanishad.

Govt sources asserts that the logo and the theme together convey a powerful message of India’s G20 Presidency for just and equitable growth for all as the world navigates through turbulent times. In a release the government on Monday had highlighted that the logo, theme and website reflect India’s message and overarching priorities to the world.

The first round of discussions for the G20 comprising 19 nations and the European Union is set to take place on 5 December when “Sherpas” of the members will meet.

After that there would be 200 odd meetings on 32 sectors. As per some media reports, Government official claimed that they plan to ensure that every aspect of India gets showcased as G20 meetings get held in different towns. This would provide impetus to tourism and market for locally made products in the long run.

The G20 Leaders’ Summit will be held in New Delhi on September 9 and 10 in 2023. At the end of the summit the member nations are expected to sign and release a “New Delhi Declaration”. Bangladesh, Egypt, Mauritius, Netherlands, Nigeria, Oman, Singapore, Spain and the UAE will be the “guest countries” at the event.