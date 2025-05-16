PM Modi to visit Nal Air Base on May 22 to honour armed forces for ‘Operation Sindoor’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will pay a visit to the Nal Air Base of the Indian Air Force (IAF) on May 22 to greet the soldiers for their grand success in “Operation Sindoor”.

The PM is scheduled to reach the Nal airport around 11:00 am on May 22 and would proceed to the Nal Air Base, where he would interact with soldiers, all ranks and file, and greet them for the Indian armed force’s good work during Operation Sindoor, which made the entire nation proud.

During the visit, Prime Minister Modi will also participate in an Indian Railways event in Deshnoke, where he will inaugurate the newly developed Deshnoke Railway Station along with several other stations. He is scheduled to pay obeisance at the Karni Mata shrine and is also likely to address a public gathering.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, Union Ministers Ashwini Vaishnav and Arjun Lal Meghwal are also likely to accompany the PM in these programmes. Chief Minister will travel to Bikaner on Saturday to review district-level preparations for the smooth coordination of the Prime Minister’s visit.

In the state capital, Chief Secretary Sudhansh Pant held a high-level meeting to take stock of the ongoing preparation for the VVIP visit in the frontier area along the Indo-Pak border.