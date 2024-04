Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit Assam on 17 April and address election rallies.

Coinciding with the Rongali Bihu Festival, Modi will address an election rally at Nalbari which falls under the Barpeta constituency.

Party sources said that Modi will visit Assam several times during the election campaign.

Home Minister Amit Shah may also visit the state on April 8.

Assam goes to polls in three phases. The first phase of the election will be held on April 19, with five constituencies in upper Assam scheduled to vote.