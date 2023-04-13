PM Modi to visit Assam Friday, take part in Guinness World Record attempt Bihu dance, among others; Here’s itinerary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Assam this Friday to be a part of a series of events where he will lay and inaugurate several projects, besides marking his attendance at the Guinness World Records Bihu performance attempt by over 10,000 artists.

Prime Minister Modi will dedicate to the nation and lay the foundation stone of various projects worth more than Rs 3,400 crore, according to a Prime Minister’s Office release. After reaching Guwahati airport around noon, PM Modi will proceed to AIIMS Guwahati campus and inspect its newly built campus and subsequently dedicate it to the public. Along with AIIMS Guwahati, he will dedicate three other Medical colleges – Nalbari, Nagaon, and Kokrajhar — to the Nation.

The foundation stone of this Hospital was also laid by Prime Minister Modi in May 2017. Built at a cost of more than Rs 1,120 crores, AIIMS Guwahati is a state-of-the-art Hospital with having capacity of 750 beds including 30 AYUSH beds. This hospital will have an annual intake capacity of 100 MBBS students annually.

Following his program at AIIMS Guwahati, PM Modi will attend an event marking the platinum Jubilee Celebrations of Guwahati High Court to be held at Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra.

The Gauhati High Court was established in 1948 and it served as the common court for the seven north-eastern states of Assam, Nagaland, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Tripura and Arunachal Pradesh until March 2013, when separate High Courts for the States of Manipur, Meghalaya and Tripura were created.

The Gauhati High Court now has jurisdiction over the States of Assam, Nagaland, Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh, with its Principal Seat at Guwahati and three permanent Benches in Kohima (Nagaland), Aizawl (Mizoram) and Itanagar (Arunachal Pradesh).

After the Gauhati High Court event, he will reach Sarusajai Stadium and witness a colourful Bihu programme performed by more than ten thousand Bihu performers.

The mega Bihu display which has been organized to globally showcase the folk dance of Assam as a mascot of cultural identity and of the state will be a Guinness World Record attempt in the folk dance category in a single venue.

During his visit to day-long visit to Assam, Prime Minister will commission a 500 TPD Menthol Plant in Namrup; lay the foundation stone of the bridge on the Brahmaputra River connecting Palashbari and Sualkuchi; lay the foundation stone for the beautification of the amphitheatre Rang Ghar in Sivasagar; and dedication to five railway projects to the nation.