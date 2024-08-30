PM Modi to virtually flag off 3 Vande Bharat trains on August 31

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually flag off three new Vande Bharat trains on three routes –Meerut-Lucknow; Madurai-Bengaluru and Chennai-Nagercoil on Saturday.

Realising the prime minister’s vision of ‘Make in India’ and Aatmanirbhar Bharat, the state-of-the-art Vande Bharat Express will improve the connectivity on these three routes.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), the Meerut City – Lucknow Vande Bharat will help passengers save around 1 hour in comparison to the current fastest train between the two cities.

Likewise, the Chennai Egmore – Nagercoil Vande Bharat and Madurai-Bengaluru Vande Bharat trains will cover the journey, saving more than 2 hours and around 1 hour 30 minutes respectively.

These new Vande Bharat trains will provide the people of the region the world-class means to travel with speed and comfort and will cater to three states – Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka.

The introduction of these Vande Bharat Express trains will herald a new standard of rail service to meet the needs of regular travellers, professionals, businessmen, and the student community in immense measure.