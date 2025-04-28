PM Modi to participate in YUGM conclave on Tuesday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in YUGM Conclave, which aims to catalyze large-scale private investment in India’s innovation ecosystem, at the Bharat Mandapam here on Tuesday.

He will also address the gathering on the occasion, according to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

Advertisement

“YUGM meaning confluence in Sanskrit is a first-of-its-kind strategic conclave convening leaders from government, academia, industry, and the innovation ecosystem. It will contribute to India’s innovation journey, driven by a collaborative project of around Rs 1,400 crore with joint investment from the Wadhwani Foundation and Government Institutions,” it said.

Advertisement

In line with the Prime Minister’s vision of a self-reliant and innovation-led India, various key projects will be initiated during the conclave. They include Superhubs at IIT Kanpur (AI & Intelligent Systems) and IIT Bombay (Biosciences, Biotechnology, Health and Medicine); Wadhwani Innovation Network (WIN) Centers at top research institutions to drive research commercialization; and partnership with Anusandhan National Research Foundation (ANRF) for jointly funding late-stage translation projects and promoting research and innovation.

The conclave will also include high-level roundtables and panel discussions involving government officials, top industry and academic leaders; action-oriented dialogue on enabling fast-track translation of research into impact; a deep tech startup showcase featuring cutting-edge innovations from across India; and exclusive networking opportunities across sectors to spark collaborations and partnerships, as per the PMO.

The conclave aims to catalyze large-scale private investment in India’s innovation ecosystem; accelerate research-to-commercialization pipelines in frontier tech; strengthen academia-industry-government partnerships; advance national initiatives like ANRF and AICTE Innovation; democratize innovation access across institutions; and foster a national innovation alignment toward Viksit Bharat@2047, it said.