PM Modi to participate in Jahan-e-Khusrau 2025 in Delhi on Friday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the grand Sufi music festival, Jahan-e-Khusrau 2025, at Sunder Nursery here on Friday.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), the prime minister has been a strong proponent of promoting the diverse art and culture of the country. In line with this, he will participate in Jahan-e-Khusrau which is an international Festival dedicated to Sufi music, poetry, and dance.

The festival will bring together artists from across the world to celebrate the legacy of Amir Khusrau.

Organised by the Rumi Foundation, the festival, started by renowned filmmaker and artist Muzaffar Ali in 2001, will celebrate its 25th anniversary this year and will be held from 28th February to 2nd March.

During the festival, the prime minister will visit the TEH Bazaar (TEH- The Exploration of the Handmade) that will feature One District-One Product crafts and other various exquisite artifacts from across the country, short films on handicrafts and handlooms, among others.