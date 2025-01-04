PM Modi to lay foundation stone for Odisha’s Rayagada Railway Division on 6 January

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone for Odisha’s Rayagada Division and inaugurate various important railway infrastructure projects through Video Conferencing on 6 January, the East Coast Railway (EcOR) officials said on Saturday.

During the event, the Prime Minister will inaugurate the New Jammu Railway Division and the Charlapalli New Terminal Station.

The PM will also lay the foundation stone for the Rayagada Railway Division in Odisha. Minister of Railways, Ashwini Vaishnaw will also grace the occasion at Jammu.

The Rayagada Railway Division project is valued at Rs. 107 crores. This significant project will include several key components aimed at enhancing the region’s railway infrastructure.

Some of the major features of the Rayagada Railway Division project include the location of the headquarters of the division in Rayagada. A modern DRM office building will be constructed (G+2 structure, with a total plinth area of 12,000 sqm). A divisional control office will be established to manage Railway Operations.

Residences for officers and staff will be built to support the Division’s workforce. Connecting roads will be developed for smoother transportation links. The project will include adequate circulating areas and parking facilities.

The division will feature rainwater harvesting systems to promote sustainability. The project is expected to deliver numerous benefits.

It will enhance connectivity, improving transportation links in the region. The project is set to boost regional economic growth, particularly in the tribal belt of South Odisha.

It will also contribute to employment generation in the area. The establishment of the Division will lead to efficient management of operations in the region.

The execution of these projects will result in closer connections with passengers and local industries.

The foundation stone laying ceremony for the Rayagada Railway Division will take place in Rayagada, Odisha, with the Prime Minister participating virtually from Jammu.

The event will be attended by several dignitaries at Rayagada Governor of Odisha, Dr. Kambhampati Hari Babu, Chief Minister of Odisha, Mohan Charan Majhi and Minister of State for Railways & Food Processing Industries, Government of India, Ravneet Singh Bittu.