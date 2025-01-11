PM Modi to inaugurate Sonamarg Tunnel project in Jammu and Kashmir on Jan 13

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Sonamarg in Jammu and Kashmir on January 13 and will inaugurate the Sonamarg Tunnel project.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), at around 11:45 am, Modi will visit the Sonamarg Tunnel which will be followed by its inauguration.

The Prime Minister will also address the gathering on the occasion.

The Sonamarg Tunnel project, around 12 km long, has been constructed at a cost of over Rs 2,700 crore. It comprises the Sonamarg main tunnel, an egress tunnel and approach roads.

Situated at an altitude of over 8,650 feet above sea level, it will enhance all-weather connectivity between Srinagar and Sonamarg enroute to Leh, bypassing landslide and avalanche routes and ensuring safer and uninterrupted access to the strategically critical Ladakh region.

It will also promote tourism by transforming Sonamarg into a year-round destination, boosting winter tourism, adventure sports, and local livelihoods.

Along with the Zojila Tunnel, set for completion by 2028, it will reduce the route length from 49 km to 43 km and boost vehicle speed from 30 km/hr to 70 km/hr, ensuring seamless NH-1 connectivity between Srinagar Valley and Ladakh.

This enhanced connectivity will boost defence logistics, drive economic growth and socio-cultural integration across Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

Modi will also meet the construction workers who have worked meticulously in the harshest conditions, acknowledging their contribution to this engineering feat.