PM Modi to hold mega roadshow in Jharkhand’s Ranchi today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a mega roadshow in Jharkhand’s Ranchi on Sunday, ahead of the assembly elections in the state.

Assam Chief Minister and Jharkhand BJP co-in-charge Himanta Biswa Sarma said that PM Modi will conduct a ‘historic’ 3 km roadshow in Ranchi.

“PM Modi will hold a historic 3 km roadshow in Ranchi, where a large number of people are expected to show up. It will be a historic moment,” Sarma told ANI.

Several senior leaders of the BJP will also participate in the roadshow.

Last week, PM Modi addressed rallies in Chaibasa and Garhwa on November 5, a day after Union Home Minister Amit Shah released the BJP’s manifesto for Jharkhand assembly polls.

Duirng his Chaibasa rally, PM Modi said that steps will be taken to stop infiltration if a BJP-led government is formed in Jharkhand and laws will framed to return usurped land to tribal women.

He also highlighted the party’s slogan of ‘roti, beti aur maati’ (bread, daughters, and land), saying people want BJP-led NDA to come to power in the assembly polls. “The entire Jharkhand is saying today – ‘Roti, beti aur maati ki pukaar, Jharkhand me BJP-NDA sarkar’… When the BJP government was formed for the first time, Atal Bihari Bajpayee got the opportunity in Delhi to serve the nation, Jharkhand was formed,” PM Modi said.

He accused the Congress, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) of vote-bank politics and of jeopardizing the identity of Jharkhand.

“JMM-Congress-RJD have endangered the identity of Jharkhand. Infiltrators are their biggest vote bank….Infiltrators are targeting tribal daughters through lies, fraud and deceit, they are marrying and snatching tribals’ land. They are snatching your – daughter, bread and land. I assure you that as soon as the BJP government is formed in Jharkhand, every step will be taken to stop infiltration,” PM Modi said.

PM Modi also accused Congress and its allies of keeping the tribal community “poor and deprived” for a long time and reaffirmed BJP’s commitment to removing poverty in Jharkhand. He also accused the ruling JMM of disrespecting former Chief Minister Champai Soren, highlighting the political turmoil in the state.

“In the 1980s when Congress was in power both in Bihar and Delhi and Jharkhand was part of Bihar back then – Gua Goli Kaand happened – the kind of barbarism the Britishers have committed here, Congress did the same with the blood of tribals… RJD leaders used to say that – Jharkhand would be formed on their corpses… The RJD wanted to suppress those who wanted to form Jharkhand, who is sitting in their lap, today? JMM is sitting in the lap of RJD,” he said.

He said people of the region are keen to bring BJP back to power in the state.”Kolhan is again ready to uproot the JMM-Congress-RJD’s tyrant govternment. Everyone is saying that Kolhan is giving to create a history… I am certain that BJP-NDA will form the government with more number of seats than any time in history, ” he said.

“They (JMM) have disrespected the son, pride of Kolhan – Champai Soren. The way they removed him from the CM’s post by disrespecting him, the entire country has seen it. It’s a disrespect of the entire Kolhan,” he added.

PM Modi said he has seen the struggle of poor closely and biggest schemes in the last 10 years have been for the poor and 25 crore people have come out of poverty in the past decade.

“BJP is committed to removing poverty from Jharkhand…Congress and its allies kept the Adivasi community poor and in deprivation for a long time. JMM-Congress-RJD have endangered the identity of Jharkhand. A conspiracy is being hitched to change the identity, demography of Jharkhand. Supporters of infiltrators have become the stamp of the JMM-Congress-RJD alliance. Infiltrators are their biggest vote bank. JMM and Congress are making fake documents of infiltrators… Infiltrators are targeting tribal daughters,” he said.

“They are snatching your – daughter, bread and land… We will bring a law to register the land in the name of tribal daughters… They have found another way – they are declaring schools, colleges and universities as minority institutions – it ends the reservations for Dalits, Tribals and OBCs in these institutions,” he added.

The 81-member Jharkhand Assembly will go to polls in two phases on November 13 and 20, with vote counting scheduled for November 23.

A total of 2.6 crore voters, including 1.31 crore male voters, 1.29 crore female voters, 11.84 lakh first-time voters, and 66.84 lakh young voters, are eligible to cast their votes.

In the 2019 Assembly elections, the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) won 30 seats, the BJP secured 25, and Congress won 16. In 2014, BJP won 37 seats, JMM won 19, and Congress secured just 6 seats.