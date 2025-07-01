PM Modi to embark on 5-nation tour from Wednesday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will undertake a five-nation visit to Ghana, Trinidad and Tobago, Argentina, Brazil, and Namibia, starting from Wednesday, which includes participation in the 17th BRICS Summit in Rio de Janeiro.

The 17th BRICS Leaders’ Summit will be held in Rio de Janeiro from July 6-7.

During the Summit, the prime miniter will exchange views on key global issues, including reform of global governance, peace and security, strengthening multilateralism, responsible use of artificial intelligence, climate action, global health, economic and financial matters.

Ghana will be the first stop on PM Modi’s itinerary, starting July 2 followed by Trinidad and Tobago, Argentina, Brazil and Namibia. The July 2-3 visit will be Prime Minister Modi’s first-ever bilateral visit to Ghana and the first prime ministerial visit from India to Ghana after three decades.

There will be a ceremonial welcome for Mr Modi on July 2, followed by delegation-level talks during which the bilateral relations will be reviewed and various ways discussed to strengthen and deepen bilateral relations. The prime minister will have a one-on-one meeting with his counterpart. Then there’ll be a banquet dinner in honour of the Prime Minister.

Economic agenda will dominate the Prime Minister’s visit to Ghana, one of the fastest-growing economies in West Africa.

Addressing the special briefing by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on the prime minister’s visit to Ghana, Trinidad & Tobago, Argentina, Brazil, and Namibia on Monday, Secretary (Economic Relations) Dammu Ravi said, “The theme of the Rio Summit is ‘Strengthening Global South Cooperation for Inclusive and Sustainable Governance’… India will be holding the chair of the BRICS next year…”

The prime minister is travelling to Brazil at the invitation of its President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, This will be the Prime Minister’s fourth visit to Brazil.