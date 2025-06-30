PM Modi to embark on 5-nation tour from July 2; attend BRICS Summit in Brazil

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will embark on a five-nation visit to Ghana, Trinidad and Tobago, Argentina, Brazil, and Namibia starting July 2, which includes participation in the 17th BRICS Summit in Rio de Janeiro with key focus on strengthening Global South cooperation.

During the summit, PM Modi will exchange views on key global issues, including reform of global governance, peace and security, strengthening multilateralism, responsible use of artificial intelligence, climate action, global health, economic and financial matters.

Ghana will be the first stop on PM Modi’s five-nation visit, starting July 2 followed by Trinidad and Tobago, Argentina, Brazil and Namibia. The July 2-3 visit will be Prime Minister Modi’s first ever bilateral visit to Ghana and the first Prime Ministerial visit from India to Ghana after three decades.

Economic agenda will dominate the Prime Minister’s upcoming visit to Ghana, one of the fastest-growing economies in West Africa.

“There will be a ceremonial welcome for PM Modi on July 2, followed by delegation-level talks during which the bilateral relations will be reviewed and various ways discussed to strengthen and deepen bilateral relations. The Prime Minister will have a one-on-one meeting with his counterpart. Then there’ll be a banquet dinner in honour of the Prime Minister.

“The next day, the Prime Minister will be addressing the Parliament, and he will also be interacting with the Indian community there, which is about 15,000 in number,” Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Secretary (Economic Relations) Dammu Ravi told mediapersons at a special media briefing ahead of the Prime Minister’s visit.

“During the visit, there will be a few focus items — agriculture, where the Ghanaian President is keen to engage with India. He is also keen on vaccine development, creating a vaccine hub in Ghana for not just Ghana but also West Africa. Defence cooperation will become an important item on the agenda, and also the critical minerals and the digital public infrastructure,” said Secretary Ravi.

Addressing the special briefing by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on the Prime Minister’s visit to Ghana, Trinidad & Tobago, Argentina, Brazil, and Namibia, Secretary (Economic Relations) Dammu Ravi said, “The 17th BRICS Summit is taking place on July 5 and July 6 in Rio, Brazil.”

“The theme of the Rio Summit is ‘Strengthening Global South Cooperation for Inclusive and Sustainable Governance’… India will be holding the chair of the BRICS next year…” Secretary Ravi said.

“Our Prime Minister will arrive on the evening of July 5, but the main programme is on July 5. As you know, the format is very clear – there are full members, which are 10; there are about 12 partner countries; there are 8 invitee countries that are heads of state at the government level; seven heads of regional and multilateral bodies,” he said.

The Prime Minister is travelling to Brazil at the invitation of its President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, This will be the Prime Minister’s fourth visit to Brazil. The 17th BRICS Leaders’ Summit will be held in Rio de Janeiro from July 6-7.

Outlining the detailed schedule for the Rio summit, MEA Secretary Ravi said the first agenda item for the programme on July 5 includes reform of global governance, where only the full members will participate. “Thereafter there is the second theme on the agenda, which is peace and security — it is in the working lunch format where the leaders will discuss the agenda item, and all of this will be captured in the leaders’ statement, which will be seen as deliverables,” he said.

The MEA Secretary said, “Post-lunch, the third item on the agenda is strengthening multilateralism, economic and financial affairs, and artificial intelligence. Later that evening will be an official reception, and all the leaders will be participating.”

“The next day, on July 6, the fourth item of the agenda is the environment, COP 30, and global health. As you are aware, Brazil will also be hosting COP 30 later in the year in November, which is why climate and COP issues become very important.”

On the Summit’s expected outcomes, Secretary Ravi said, “The BRICS process is led by the chair, and they set the agenda. But the decisions are on a consensus-based format. We are hopeful that there will be four deliverables, although discussions are still continuing: the leaders’ declaration, the leaders’ statement on global governance and artificial intelligence, the leaders’ framework declaration on climate finance, and BRICS participation for elimination of diseases.”

He said, “there will also be, in addition, four reports that will be submitted to the leaders.”

Focusing on the bilateral engagements during the visit of PM Modi, MEA Secretary (East) P Kumaran said, “The BRICS Summit segment of the Prime Minister’s visit will be on July 5-6, and the State visit segment will be on July 8… During the State visit, the Prime Minister will hold bilateral talks with President Lula.

“Bilateral agreements will be signed on renewable energy, agricultural research, and security cooperation. Prime Minister Modi is visiting Argentina on July 4, on an official visit. Both leaders will hold talks on economic and trade interests to further strengthen bilateral relations…”

In addition to attending the BRICS sessions, the Prime Minister will hold several bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the Summit.

For the State Visit to Brazil, Prime Minister Modi will travel to Brasilia where he will hold bilateral discussions with President Lula on the broadening of the Strategic Partnership between the two countries in areas of mutual interest, including trade, defence, energy, space, technology, agriculture, health and people to people linkages.