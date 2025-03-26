PM Modi to attend special screening of ‘Chhava’ with Cabinet ministers today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend a special screening of the Hindi film Chhava on Wednesday at the Balayogi Auditorium in Parliament. The screening will be attended by Cabinet ministers and Members of Parliament.

The film, which depicts the life of Maratha ruler Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, has garnered widespread acclaim for its portrayal of bravery and leadership.

Advertisement

The screening of Chhava at the Parliament Library building will feature the film’s entire cast and crew, including actor Vicky Kaushal, who portrays the role of Sambhaji Maharaj. The event has generated considerable interest, particularly following Prime Minister Modi’s earlier praise for the film.

Advertisement

Last month, during an address at the Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Sahitya Sammelan in New Delhi, PM Modi highlighted the importance of the film, recognising its portrayal of Sambhaji Maharaj’s courage in fighting against the Mughal emperor Aurangzeb. He also noted that the film’s story, inspired by Shivaji Sawant’s Marathi novel, has struck a chord with audiences across the nation.

“It is Maharashtra and Mumbai that have elevated both Marathi and Hindi cinema. These days, Chhava is creating a buzz across the country. The portrayal of Sambhaji Maharaj’s courage in this way has been inspired by Shivaji Sawant’s Marathi novel,” PM Modi remarked on February 21.

Chhava has received international attention for its powerful storytelling and historical accuracy, shedding light on the lesser-known yet significant aspects of Maratha history.

The film has been lauded not only for its historical context but also for its engaging narrative and performances, particularly Kaushal’s portrayal of the Maratha warrior.

Released on February 14, 2025, Chhaava has received praise for its historical accuracy and emotional storytelling. The film continues to perform well at the box office in its sixth week.