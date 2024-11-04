PM Modi to address two rallies in poll-bound Jharkhand today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address two rallies in poll-bound Jharkhand on Monday.

The rallies will be held in Chaibasa and Garhwa.

The Prime Minister’s visit comes a day after Union Home Minister Amit Shah released the BJP’s manifesto.

Earlier on Sunday, the Union Home Minister released in Ranchi the Bharatiya Janata Party Sankalp Patra (Manifesto) for the Assembly elections.

Shah announced the party will implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in Jharkhand and will also “drive out infiltrators” coming from Bangladesh.

The BJP also promised that all lands occupied by the infiltrators will be returned to the tribal communities.

The BJP has also pledged to provide 21 lakh families with their own concrete homes, with tap water connections.

The party also promised to create 287,000 government jobs and offer 500,000 self-employment opportunities in order to combat unemployment.

The BJP also mentioned in its manifesto that under the Laxmi Johar Yojana, gas cylinders will be provided at Rs 500, with two free cylinders available each year.

The party further promised Rs 2,000 to all the graduate youth who are struggling to start a professional. The stipends will be for a period of two years.

In the education sector, BJP party promised the people of Jharkhand it would ensure free of cost education for all girl children, from kindergarten until their post-graduation.

For the farming community, the BJP party promised to buy paddy for Rs 3,100 per quintal. The money would be directly sent to farmers’ bank accounts in just 24 hours of procurement.

Also, it promised to increase the irrigation area in the state threefold by 2030.

Further, Arhar Dal and Mahua will be included under the MSP programme.

The Jharkhand Assembly elections will be held in two phases on November 13 and 20, with vote counting scheduled for November 23.

A total of 2.6 crore voters are eligible to participate, including 1.31 crore male and 1.29 crore female voters, as well as 11.84 lakh first-time voters and 66.84 lakh young voters.

In the previous assembly election, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha won 30 seats, the BJP won 25 and Congress won 16 seats.