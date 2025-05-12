PM Modi to address nation at 8 pm today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address the nation at 8.00 pm tonight. The confirmation was given by the Prime Minister’s Office.

Even though the topic of the PM’s address is not clear, it is being speculated that it might be related to the heightened tensions between India and Pakistan and the subsequent ceasefire implemented on Saturday.

PM Modi held a high-level meeting at his residence this morning. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi, Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, and Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh were present.

The meeting comes in the wake of a ceasefire that arrived between the two countries on Saturday after the Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs) of the two countries spoke to each other. DGMOs of the two countries are scheduled to talk again today.