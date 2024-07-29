PM Modi to address inaugural session of CII post Budget conference on Tuesday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the inaugural session of ‘Journey Towards Viksit Bharat: A Post Union Budget 2024-25 Conference’ at Vigyan Bhawan here on Tuesday.

Modi will address the inaugural session of the conference at noon.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), the conference is being organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and is aimed at presenting the outline for the Government’s larger vision for growth and industry’s role in this endeavour.

More than 1000 participants from Industry, Government, Diplomatic community, Think tanks among others will attend the conference in person while many would connect from the various CII centres across the country and overseas.

Earlier in his post budget message, Modi had said, “The budget for Viksit Bharat ensures inclusive growth, benefiting every segment of society and paving the way for a developed India.”

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had presented the Union Budget 2024-25 on July 23 in Parliament.