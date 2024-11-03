PM Modi to address election rallies in Maharashtra next week

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to address a series of rallies from November 8-14 in Maharashtra which goes to the assembly poll on November 20.

BJP leaders here said the PM will address nearly a dozen rallies in the state during the election campaign which has gained momentum in the past few days.

Advertisement Mr Modi is expected to address rallies at Dhule, Nashik, Akola, Nanded, Chandrapur, Chimur, Solapur, Pune, Sambhajinagar, Navi Mumbai, and Mumbai.

Home Minister Amit Shah is also expected to address around 20 rallies apart from other star campaigners from the BJP. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will address over 20 meetings and BJP Chief J P Nadda about 12 to 13.

Union Road, Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari, who hails from Maharashtra, is slated to address about 50 rallies and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis around 55 rallies.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar are also expected to attend some of the BJP rallies.

The focus of the MahaYuti campaign will be on the welfare schemes introduced for the people by the Shinde-led coalition government.

“We will highlight the government’s welfare schemes and achievements, including the Ladli Behna Yojana, electricity waiver for 44 lakh farmers and 58 initiatives personally benefiting the public. The MahaYuti alliance aims to showcase its commitment to Maharashtra’s development. A double-engine government will again be formed in the state,” a BJP leader said.

Both the ruling MahaYuti alliance and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) — comprising the Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP (Sharad Pawar faction), and Congress — have intensified their preparations for the elections to the 288-member state Assembly.