PM Modi thanks reputed weaver from West Bengal for his gift

SNS | New Delhi | November 14, 2021 3:00 pm

(Image Source: Twitter/@narendramodi)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday recalled his interaction with reputed weaver and Padma Awardee Biren Kumar Basak and thanked him for his gift.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister wrote about Basak’s weaving skills. He said he greatly cherished the gift given to him by the reputed weaver from Nadia in West Bengal.

“Shri Biren Kumar Basak belongs to Nadia in West Bengal. He is a reputed weaver, who depicts different aspects of Indian history and culture in his Sarees. During the interaction with the Padma Awardees, he presented something to me which I greatly cherish,” the Prime Minister tweeted in both Bengali and English.

