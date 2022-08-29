PM Modi thanks Gujarat for “affection”, highlights bits from tour

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Gujarat visit has come to an end and he thanked his home state for the “affection”.

Highlighting moments from his tour, PM Modi tweeted, “Thank you Gujarat for the affection. Here are highlights from the programs in Bhuj.”

Thank you Gujarat for the affection. Here are highlights from the programmes in Bhuj. pic.twitter.com/Myp4HCtlQg — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 29, 2022

PM Modi held a roadshow in Bhuj on Sunday and was seen greeting people. People also waved at the Prime Minister with the tricolor on the other hand.

The ‘Smritivan’ memorial which was built in memory of those who lost their lives in the earthquake of 2001 was also inaugurated by PM.

During January 26, 2001, earthquake in Gujarat, 185 school children and 20 teachers were buried under the rubble of nearby buildings while attending a rally in Anjar town of Kutch.

The tragedy of this incident was noticed all over the world. The then Chief Minister Narendra Modi announced the construction of a memorial in memory of these children. Now, this memorial is ready outside Anjar city and Prime Minister will inaugurate it.

Under the guidance of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, the construction of this memorial has been completed. 100 family members of the deceased have been invited to attend the inauguration.

Highlighting the country’s development journey, Prime Minister Modi on Sunday said despite experiencing many shortcomings today, India will be a developed nation by 2047.

Prime Minister inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of projects worth around Rs 4,400 crore in Bhuj. Earlier, he also inaugurated Smriti Van Memorial here.

Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister said, “When I say from the ramparts of the Red Fort that India will be a developed country by 2047, you can see that amidst death and disaster, we made some resolutions and we realized them today. Similarly, what we resolve today, we will surely realize in 2047.”

He said that Smriti Van Memorial in Bhuj and Veer Bal Smarak at Anjar are the symbols of shared pain of Kutch, Gujarat, and the entire country. He recalled when the concept of the Anjar Memorial came up and a resolution was taken for completing the memorial via voluntary work, ‘Kar Seva’.