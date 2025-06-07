PM Modi shares Rajnath Singh’s article reaffirming zero tolerance for cross-border terrorism

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday shared an article written by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh reaffirming India’s zero-tolerance for cross-border terrorism. The Defence Minister had written that any attack on India would be met with a strong response and no distinction would be made between terrorists and their perpetrators, PM Modi said in a post on X. “Raksha Mantri Shri @rajnathsingh reaffirms India’s zero-tolerance for cross-border terrorism. He asserts that any attack on India will be met with a strong response and no distinction will be made between terrorists and their perpetrators,” the Prime Minister stated. Advertisement

Advertisement Earlier in the day, the Defence Minister through the article said that India demonstrated a successful strategy to defeat terrorism, laying out five key positions on how the global community can uproot such activities.

He also asserted that Pakistan-sponsored terrorism would be retaliated against as India has zero-tolerance against this menace.

The article titled “We’ve shown how to defeat terror,” which was published in an English Daily, Singh reflected on India’s response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack and India’s subsequent response through Operation Sindoor, emphasising the nation’s resolve against terrorism.

“Under the leadership of PM Shri Narendra Modi, India is following a zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism. Fighting against terror is not optional but it’s our collective duty. It’s high time the global community unites to uproot this menace from its roots. Read my article… where I reflect on India’s fight against terror and the path forward for the world,” the Defence Minister wrote.

Terrorism, the minister said, is a whip to humanity, he said.

In another article published in a Hindi daily, the Defence Minister called for global unity and measures to take effective action against terrorism.

“Terrorism is a scourge on humanity. India’s stand under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is very clear, and that is of zero tolerance. In my article… I have stressed the need for global unity against terrorism and discussed the measures available to the global community to take effective action against terrorism,” Singh stated in a post on X.

On May 7, Indian Armed Forces successfully hit nine terror camps in a coordinated military operation termed ‘Operation Sindoor’, and destroyed four camps in Pakistan, including Bahawalpur and Muridke, and five in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK).

The strikes, which targeted top Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) leaders involved in sponsoring terrorist activities in India, were successful.

Following the attack, intense clashes took place between India and Pakistan, with Pakistan attempting to strike Indian cities along the International Border and Line of Control (LoC).

India also retaliated with targeted strikes on Pakistani military installations, causing significant damage. On May 10, a cessation of hostilities between the two nations was agreed upon, with India saying that it had not called off the operation but just posed it.