PM Modi seeks ideas, suggestions for ‘Mann Ki Baat’ address to nation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has invited ideas and suggestions from citizens for his monthly ‘Mann Ki Baat’ address to the nation over All India Radio scheduled for 27 February.

In a tweet on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was eagerly waiting to get the suggestions of citizens for his forthcoming Mann Ki Baat broadcast.

“This month’s #MannKiBaat programme will take place on the 27th. Like always, I am eager to get your suggestions for the same. Write them on MyGov, the NaMo App or dial 1800-11-7800 and record your message,” the Prime Minister tweeted asking citizens to ‘Share your ideas and suggestions’.

At the time of writing this story on Sunday evening, already 1652 submissions had been made on the Prime Minister MyGov web portal.

One of the submitters Madhumitha wanted to know about the highlights of the Budget and how it can help our nation in reaching our goals and mission. “We have our own perspectives, so I would like to hear from the Honorable Prime Minister, the real pros of the budget. Why is this year’s budget so much focused on infrastructure? What are the actual needs?” the respondent to the PM’s appeal posed to PM Modi.

Similarly, a student of class 7 from Jammu Ananya Gandhi has written to the Prime Minister suggesting imposition of ‘proper fine’ on people destroying roads to lay water pipes. She has also suggested that there should be proper schemes for the students of Jammu like providing tablets or computers for children who need them whether they are from APL or BPL category.