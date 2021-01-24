Prime Minister Narendra Modi has saluted the daughters of the nation on National Girl Child Day.

In a tweet, PM Modi said, “On National Girl Child Day, we salute our #DeshKiBeti and the accomplishments in various fields. The Central Government has undertaken many initiatives that focus on empowering the girl child, including access to education, better healthcare and improving gender sensitivity.”

In another tweet, he also appreciated all those people who are working towards empowering the girl child and ensuring a life of dignity and opportunity for our daughters.