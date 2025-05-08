PM Modi reviews national preparation with secretaries of various ministries

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday reviewed national preparedness and inter-ministerial coordination with secretaries of various ministries and departments of the government, the PM’s Office (PMO) said in an official release.

The meeting assumes significance as it was held in the light of recent developments concerning national security and comes in the aftermath of India’s ‘Operation Sindoor’ which targeted nine terror camps across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday.

“PM Modi stressed the need for seamless coordination among ministries and agencies to uphold operational continuity and institutional resilience,” the release said, adding that the prime minister “reviewed the planning and preparation by ministries to deal with the current situation”.

The prime minister further directed the secretaries to undertake a comprehensive review of their respective ministry’s operations and ensure foolproof functioning of essential systems, with special focus on readiness, emergency response, and internal communication protocols.

Calling for continued alertness, institutional synergy, and clear communication as the nation navigates a sensitive period, the prime minister reaffirmed the government’s commitment to national security, operational preparedness, and citizen safety.

He also emphasised the need for continued vigilance, strong coordination between institutions, and clear communication as India-Pakistan relations were simmering in the wake of April 22 Pahalgam attack followed by India’s retaliatory initiative on May 7.

Briefing the prime minister about their preparedness, the secretaries detailed their planning.

A range of issues discussed during the meeting included strengthening of civil defence mechanisms, efforts to counter misinformation and fake news, and ensuring the security of critical infrastructure.

The prime minister also advised the ministries to maintain close coordination with state authorities and ground-level institutions.

The meeting was attended by the Cabinet Secretary, senior officials from the PMO, and secretaries from key ministries, including Defence, Home Affairs, External Affairs, Information & Broadcasting, Power, Health, and Telecommunications.

Earlier today, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval also briefed the Prime Minister about the prevailing security situation.