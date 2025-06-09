PM Modi reshaped Indian political culture over past 11 years: Nadda

Summing up the key achievements of 11 years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government at the Centre, BJP president and Union minister J P Nadda on Monday said the country’s principled position of “zero tolerance against terrorism” and its measured and targeted response through ‘Operation Sindoor’, have stood out.

He said the government has taken strong steps to improve national security by reducing Naxal violence and building over 8,000 km of border roads to boost security and development in remote areas.

Narendra Modi first took oath as the Prime Minister of India on May 26, 2014, and is presently serving his third consecutive term. Last year, Narendra Modi took oath as Prime Minister on June 9 for the third term.

Addressing a press conference on the completion of 11 years of the Modi Government at the party headquarters here, the BJP President highlighted how India responded strongly to the Uri and Pulwama attacks with surgical strikes and airstrikes, reduced Naxal-affected districts from 126 to 18, and built over 8,000 km of border roads.

He said PM Modi has confronted every challenge head-on.

“When the Uri attack happened, for the first time, the PM openly declared that the sacrifice of our soldiers would not go in vain—and soon after, surgical strikes were carried out across the border. Following the Pulwama attack, PM Modi again sent a clear message to the enemies of the nation—that they had made a grave mistake. In Bihar too, he (PM Modi) boldly declared that terrorists would be punished beyond their imagination — and through Operation Sindoor, that promise was fulfilled,” the BJP President said.

“Under the Modi government, the number of districts affected by Naxalite violence has significantly reduced from 126 to just 18. Top leaders of Left-Wing Extremism (LWE) have been eliminated,” the BJP President said.

“There was a time when even a former Defence Minister once said, “We don’t build roads in border areas so that the enemy can’t reach us.” Today, that mindset has changed completely. We have constructed over 8,000 kilometers of border roads, strengthening both our national security and infrastructure in previously neglected areas,” he said.

The BJP President said it should be written in golden letters that under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi over the past 11 years, a remarkable transformation has taken place.

“PM Modi has reshaped the Indian political culture. In the past, politics was often driven by appeasement strategies aimed at preserving power. However, under PM Modi, the focus has shifted to the politics of performance, accountability, and responsible governance. This has now become the new normal,” Nadda said.

Hitting out at the UPA government before 2014, Nadda said “Before 2014, the previous government was full of corruption and a prevailing sense of negativity. But after 2014, under the leadership of PM Modi, that sentiment changed. The negativism changed to optimism.

Now people proudly say, “Modi hai to mumkin hai. Today, we are doing development along with keeping best practices. PM Modi has said that this decade will prove to be the base of the development of a future Viksit Bharat. This is why our every policy was focused on performing, transforming, and reform.”

The BJP President said although it is difficult to present a full account of 11 years of governance in a single press conference, “our government has consistently taken bold and historic decisions in the national interest”.

“To name a few, we abrogated Article 370 and abolished Triple Talaq. We enacted a new Waqf Act and passed the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). We also ensured 33 per cent reservation for women in legislative bodies,” Nadda said.

The BJP President said the Modi Government is a people-led government.

“Over the past years, we have brought transparency and built a forward-looking, futuristic administration.

That is why we talk about Viksit Bharat. This is the Amrit Kaal. The past 11 years have laid a strong foundation for a truly developed and self-reliant India,” he said.

“Over the past decade, we have worked with deep concern for all sections of society, including SC, ST, and OBC communities. At the same time, we have actively promoted the vision of Women-Led Development,” Nadda said.

“From empowering Lakhpati Didis to promoting Self-Help Groups (SHGs)—the Modi government has made dedicated efforts to bring women, as well as SC, ST, and OBC communities, into the mainstream of national development,” the BJP President said.