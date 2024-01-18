PM Modi releases commemorative postage stamps, book on Ram Mandir ahead of consecration ceremony

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday released Commemorative Postage Stamps on Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir and a book of stamps issued on Lord Ram around the world.

The design of stamps carries the essence of the Ram Mandir and includes six components – the structure of temple, ‘Mangal Bhavan Amangal Hari’ Choupai, the holy Saryu River, lord Sun, and other sculpture found around the temple.

“Today, I got the opportunity to join another event organised by Shri Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Abhiyan. Today, 6 Commemorative Postage Stamps on Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir and an album of stamps issued on Lord Ram around the world have been released. I want to congratulate the people of the country and all Ram Bhakts across the world…,” Modi said.

The prime minister said that the story of Ramayana is connected with everyone irrespective of his/her religion.

“…Ramayana teaches us about the victory of love despite all the challenges. It connects the entire humanity with itself, and that’s why it has gathered attraction across the entire world,” he said.

The consecration ceremony of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya is scheduled to be held on January 22.

During the ceremony, Prime Minister Modi will install the idol of Ram Lalla, the children version of Lord Ram.

Earlier this month, PM Modi announced a special 11-day ‘anushthan’ (ritual) ahead of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony at Ayodhya’s Ram Temple.

Ahead of the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony, preparations are almost done amid tight security arrangements.

Ayodhya will be fortified for the Ram Temple’s inauguration ceremony with a foolproof security cover.