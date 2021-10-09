PM Modi receives visiting Danish counterpart Frederiksen at Rashtrapati Bhavan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi received visiting Denmark Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen on Saturday at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi, where she was accorded a ceremonial welcome. Frederiksen arrived in New Delhi earlier today for her 3-day visit to India.

Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs Meenakshi Lekhi received Frederiksen, who is on her first state visit to India, at the Delhi airport.

“We consider India as a very close partner to Denmark. That’s why I am here for co-operation. Last year, Prime Minister Modi and I agreed on a partnership. I am glad to meet Prime Minister Modi today. We see a very ambitious Indian government. I see this visit as a milestone for Denmark-India bilateral relations,” said PM Mette Frederiksen.

During her visit, Frederiksen will call on President Ram Nath Kovind and hold bilateral talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. She will also interact with think tanks, students, and members of civil society.

India termed Mette Frederiksen’s visit very important as she is the first head of state visiting India since Covid-19 restrictions are in place since last March.

External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar had visited Denmark earlier this year.

India and Denmark have strong trade and investment ties. More than 200 Danish companies are present in India and over 60 Indian companies have a presence in Denmark.

There exists strong collaboration in the fields of renewable energy, clean technologies, water and waste management, agriculture and animal husbandry, science and technology, digitization including ICT, smart cities, shipping, etc.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen’s visit to India would be an opportunity to review the green strategic partnership between both countries.

The two nations would discuss areas like renewable energy, clean technologies, agriculture, science and technology, digitization, smart cities, water, and waste management. Trade and investment are also on the agenda given the 200 Danish companies working in India and the 60 Indian companies that have invested in Denmark.

(With ANi inputs)