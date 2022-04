Prime Minister Narendra Modi received the first Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Award in Mumbai on Sunday.

The award has been instituted in memory and honour of the legendary singer who passed away at the age of 92 years in Mumbai earlier this year.

PM Modi received the award in presence of Usha Mangeshkar, Asha Bhosle, Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, Maharashtra Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis, among others.