PM Modi receives Amir of Qatar at airport

Breaking the protocol, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tonight received the Amir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani, who is on a two-day visit to India from February 17, at the airport.

In a special gesture, the Prime Minister went to the Indira Gandhi International Airport in the national capital to receive the Amir of Qatar. Both leaders shared a warm hug as they met each other.

The Amir is accompanied by a high-level delegation, including Ministers, senior officials and a business delegation.

Modi in a post on X said, “Went to the airport to welcome my brother, Amir of Qatar H.H. Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani. Wishing him a fruitful stay in India and looking forward to our meeting tomorrow.”

During his visit, the Amir will meet President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

At the invitation of PM Modi, the Amir of Qatar, is on a State visit to India from February 17-18. This is the second visit of the Amir of Qatar to India. He earlier visited India on a State Visit in March 2015.

He will be accorded a ceremonial welcome at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhawan on Tuesday. During his visit, the Amir will hold discussions with President Droupadi Murmu, who will also host a banquet in his honour.

The Amir will hold talks with PM Modi covering various aspects of the bilateral relations, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Saturday.

India and Qatar have deep-rooted historical ties of friendship, trust and mutual respect. In recent years, the ties between the two countries including in the areas of trade, investment, energy, technology, culture and people-to-people ties have continued to strengthen.

The Indian community residing in Qatar forms the largest expatriate community of Qatar, and is appreciated for its positive contribution in the progress and development of Qatar. The visit of the Amir will provide further momentum to our growing multifaceted partnership.

Earlier this year, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar visited Doha for his first diplomatic engagement of 2025, where he met Qatar’s Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani

Following the meeting in a post on X, Jaishankar said, “I am Delighted to meet PM and FM Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani in Doha today. This is my first diplomatic engagement in 2025. We will have a productive review of our bilateral cooperation and a wide-ranging discussion on recent regional and global developments.”