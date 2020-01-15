Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday led the nation in greeting the troops on the occasion of 72nd Army Day.

Army Day is celebrated on 15 January every year in India, in recognition of Field Marshal Kodandera M Cariappa’s (then a Lieutenant General) taking over as the first Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army from General Sir Francis Butcher, the last British Commander-in-Chief of India in 1949.

Extending his greetings, PM Modi praised the valour and professionalism of the Indian Army.

“Our Army is known for its valour and professionalism. It is also respected for its humanitarian spirit. Whenever people have needed help, our Army has risen to the occasion and done everything possible! Proud of our Army,” he tweeted.

The Prime Minister also attached a video of the Chinar Corps, wherein, over 100 Army personnel and 30 civilians are seen carrying an expecting mother on a stretcher through heavy snow for four hours trying to reach her to a hospital.

President Ram Nath Kovind also extended his greetings on the Army Day and wrote, “On Army Day, greetings to the valiant men and women of the Indian Army, to veterans and to their families. You are our nation’s pride, the sentinels of our liberty. Your immense sacrifice has secured our sovereignty, brought glory to our nation and protected our people. Jai Hind!”

Taking to Twitter, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh wished the Indian Army personnel, saying: “On Army Day today, I salute all valiant Indian Army personnel and recall with pride their indomitable spirit, valour and sacrifices in making India a safer place. #ArmyDay2020.”

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar saluted the guardians of borders and wrote: “We are proud of you Indian Army!”

Minister of Railways and Commerce & Industry, Piyush Goyal, while saluting the “valour, courage and fortitude” of all Indian soldiers said: “Let us come together and show our gratitude to the Indian Army for their selfless service to the nation and honour all those who sacrificed their lives for us.”

Taking to the Micro-Blogging site, Punjab Chief Minister, Amarinder Singh tweeted: “I salute the indomitable spirit & bravery of the Indian Army on the occasion of #ArmyDay. I am proud to have been a part of this great institution. Happy to share a picture of my interaction with the troops of 3rd Sikh in Tibri Cantt in 2017.”

“I salute the unparalleled bravery & might of the Indian Army on Indian #ArmyDay today! Our soldiers have always kept our heads high on the battlefields with their valor, indomitable courage and sacrifice. Jai Hind! (sic)” said Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

Rajasthan Chief Minister, Ashok Gehlot wrote: “On #ArmyDay, salute the indomitable courage and fortitude of all our soldiers & army personnel. We remain indebted for their selfless service and sacrifices to the nation.”

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee conveyed her wishes tweeting: “Today is #ArmyDay. On this occasion, I salute our brave soldiers who have dedicated their lives to the service of the nation. Let us also remember the martyrs and give their families the strength to cope with their loss. Jai Hind.”

BJP MP and former cricketer Gautam Gambhir said: “You have never lived until, You have almost died, And for those who choose to fight, Life has a special flavor, The protected will never know!!! – Capt R Subramanium. #Armyday (sic).”

The Army showcased its military might and some of its state-of-the-art assets at the majestic Army Day parade on Wednesday.

Army Chief Gen MM Naravane, Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria, Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh and Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat were present on the occasion. This is the first time that a chief of defence staff is attending it.

Army Captain Tania Shergil became the first woman parade adjutant to lead an all-men contingent at the Army Day Parade.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, in a tweet, congratulated Shergil for the memorable achievement.