Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday greets the nation of the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

“Eid Mubarak! Greetings on Eid-ul-Fitr. May this special occasion further the spirit of compassion, brotherhood and harmony. May everyone be healthy and prosperous,” PM Modi said.

President of India Ram Nath Kovind also wished the nation on Eid.

“Eid Mubarak! This festival is an expression of love, fraternity, peace & harmony. Eid reaffirms our belief in sharing with & caring for the vulnerable & needy. Let us carry the spirit of giving (Zakaat) on this Eid and follow social distancing norms to contain coronavirus spread,” he said in a tweet.

Last evening, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu has also wished the nation on the eve of Eid.

Vice President described Eid as an occasion for families and communities to come together, he requested everyone to follow safety norms of social distancing during celebrations.

“I extend my warm greetings and good wishes to the people of our country on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr,” he had said.