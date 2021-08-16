PM Modi pays tributes to Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his Punya Tithi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has paid tributes to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his Punya Tithi.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said; “We remember his warm personality, we remember his endearing nature, we remember his wit and humour, we remember his contribution to national progress. Atal Ji lives in the hearts and minds of our citizens. Today, on his Punya Tithi went to Sadaiv Atal and paid tributes to him.”

— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 16, 2021