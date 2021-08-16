Follow Us:
PM Modi pays tributes to Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his Punya Tithi

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said; “Today, on his Punya Tithi went to Sadaiv Atal and paid tributes to him.”

SNS Web | New Delhi | August 16, 2021 3:20 pm

Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Narendra Modi

(Image: Twitter/@narendramodi)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has paid tributes to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his Punya Tithi.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said; “We remember his warm personality, we remember his endearing nature, we remember his wit and humour, we remember his contribution to national progress. Atal Ji lives in the hearts and minds of our citizens. Today, on his Punya Tithi went to Sadaiv Atal and paid tributes to him.”

