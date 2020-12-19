Prime Minister Narendra Modi has paid tributes to Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji on his Shaheedi Diwas.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said, “Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji’s life epitomised courage and compassion. On his Shaheedi Diwas, I bow to the great Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji and recall his vision for a just and inclusive society.”

Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji’s life epitomised courage and compassion. On his Shaheedi Diwas, I bow to the great Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji and recall his vision for a just and inclusive society. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 19, 2020

Guru Tegh Bahadur was the ninth of ten Gurus of the Sikh religion and was the youngest son of Guru Hargobind. He was born at Amritsar in 1621.

His martyrdom is remembered as the Shaheedi Divas of Guru Tegh Bahadur.