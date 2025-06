Prime Minister Narendra Modi Monday paid heartfelt tributes to Syama Prasad Mookerjee, founder of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh, on his “martyrdom day.”

In a post on handle X, PM Modi said, “Tributes to Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee on his martyrdom day. He displayed incomparable courage and effort to keep the integrity of the country intact. His invaluable contribution to nation-building will always be remembered with reverence.”

Mookerjee, a nationalist leader, made the ultimate sacrifice while in custody in Kashmir in 1953. His vision for a strong and united India continues to inspire generations of Indians.

PM Modi’s tribute reflects his government’s respect for Mookerjee’s legacy and his contributions.

