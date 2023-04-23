PM Modi pays tribute to social reformer Basaveshwara on birth anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid tribute to statesman, poet and social reformer Basaveshwara on his birth anniversary and said his thoughts and ideals provide inspiration to serve humanity.

“Today, on the sacred occasion of Basava Jayanthi, I bow to Jagadguru Basaveshwara, whose thoughts and ideals give us the inspiration to serve humanity. He rightly emphasised on empowering the downtrodden and building a strong and prosperous society,” PM Modi tweeted. Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Minister R Ashoka and others also garlanded the statue of Basavanna at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru on the occasion of Basava Jayanti.

Considered to be one of the most revered saints by the Lingayat sect, Basavanna was a 12th-century philosopher, statesman and a Kannada poet in the Shiva-focused Bhakti movement. He is also considered to be a great social reformer who stood for the rights of the underprivileged classes and women.

Basavanna spread social awareness through his poetry, popularly known as Vachanaas. He rejected gender and social discrimination, superstitions, and rituals and introduced the Ishtalinga necklace, with an image of the Shiva Linga to every person.

Known as the champion of equality, Basavanna introduced the concept of Anubhava Mantapa (hall of spiritual experience), where men and women from all socio-economic backgrounds were allowed to discuss spiritual and mundane questions of life without restraint.