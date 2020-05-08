Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore on his 159th birth anniversary.

PM Modi posted a picture on Twitter in which he was seen paying tribute to Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore who became the first Indian to win a noble prize in the field of literature.

“Tributes to Gurudev Tagore on his Jayanti. Gifted in several fields, he made a strong contribution towards India’s freedom movement. His clarity of thought and expression were always outstanding”, the Prime Minister said.

Tributes to Gurudev Tagore on his Jayanti. Gifted in several fields, he made a strong contribution towards India’s freedom movement. His clarity of thought and expression were always outstanding. pic.twitter.com/cMeVAarZ5h — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 8, 2020

The National Gallery of Modern Art will organize the Virtual Tour titled “Gurudev – Journey of the Maestro through his visual vocabulary” to commemorate the 159th birth of Rabindranath Tagore.

This virtual tour presents around 102 artworks from the prominent artworks of Rabindranath Tagore from reserve collection of NGMA and displayed in the themes of Portraits & Head study, The Human and Mesmerizing Nature according to his composition.