Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday paid tribute to former Prime Minister of the country and Congress leader Indira Gandhi.

“Tributes to our former former PM Smt. Indira Gandhi Ji on her birth anniversary,” tweeted PM Modi.

— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 19, 2019

Born in 1917 in Allahabad, Indira Gandhi was daughter of Jawaharlal Nehru, country’s first Prime Minister. She was the prime minister between 1966 and 1977 and again from January 1980 until her assassination in 1984.

She became a member of Rajya Sabha in August 1964 and served till February 1967. She was the member of Lok Sabha during fourth, fifth and sixth sessions.

Indira Gandhi was assassinated by her own bodyguards at her official residence on October 31, 1984, months after she ordered Operation Bluestar, in which the army stormed the Golden Temple in Amritsar, one of the holiest Sikh shrines, to remove separatists hiding inside. PM Modi had remembered Indira Gandhi, also known as ‘Iron Lady’, last month on her death anniversary.

Remembering his grandmother, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tweeted in Hindi, “Blessed with strong leadership abilities, the Iron Lady played a key role in establishing India as a strong country. I pay heartiest tributes to my beloved grandmother on her birth anniversary,” Gandhi tweeted this morning in Hindi. Tributes poured in on social media as users remembered her inspiring quotes.

Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi and other senior party colleagues reached Shakti Sthal in Delhi, the former Prime Minister’s memorial, to pay their respects this morning. The senior party leaders including former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh were seen paying floral tributes at the memorial.