Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday paid tribute to Acharya Mahapragya on his birth centenary celebration by describing him as Swami Vivekanand of modern times.

He said that former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee admitted that he was an admirer of his literature and knowledge.

“Acharya Mahapragya has been called as Swami Vivekanand of modern times. And he used to say that if you leave me and mine, everything will be yours,” PM said while speaking through a video conferencing.

He further emphasised that Acharya Mahapragya’s mantra, philosophy was also clearly visible in his life.

“Atalji used to say that I am an admirer of Acharya Mahapragya’s literature, the depth of his literature, his words and his knowledge,” PM Modi said.

He further said that he was privileged to have worked with two great personalities, Acharya Mahapragya and former President and noted scientist APJ Abdul Kalam.

“The teachings of Acharya Mahapragya have to be taken to every strata of society,” Modi said.

PM Modi also said that as much as Acharya Mahapragya has written about spirituality, with an equally broad vision he wrote on subjects like philosophy, politics, psychology and economics.

“He has written more than 300 books in Sanskrit, Hindi, Gujarati, English on these subjects,” PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister said that Acharya Mahapragya through Yoga, taught the art of depression-free life to millions of people.

“He gave us the mantra of healthy person, healthy society healthy economy. In today’s situation his mantra is a big inspiration for all of us,” Modi said.

Acharya Shri Mahapragya was the tenth head of the Svetambar Terapanth order of Jainism. Mahapragya was a saint, yogi, spiritual leader, philosopher, author, orator, and poet.