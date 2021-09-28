PM Modi pays homage to freedom fighter and martyr Bhagat Singh on his birth anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday paid tributes to freedom fighter and martyr Shaheed Bhagat Singh on his ‘Jayanti’- birth anniversary.

“My humble homage to the great freedom fighter Bhagat Singh on his birth anniversary,” Prime Minister Modi tweeted.

“The brave Bhagat Singh lives in the heart of every Indian. His courageous sacrifice ignited the spark of patriotism among countless people. I bow to him on his Jayanti and recall his noble ideals,” the Prime Minister further wrote on Twitter.

Born on 27 September 1907 in Lyallpur district of then Punjab during the British imperial rule, currently, in Pakistan, Bhagat Singh was convicted for killing a British police officer John Saunders whom he mistook for James Scott, police superintendent responsible for the death of Lala Lajpat Rai.

Bhagat Singh had in fact planned to assassinate Scott for ordering a baton charge on nationalist leader Lala Lajpat Rai that had resulted in his death. He along with his two associate freedom fighters was hanged in March 1931 in Lahore. Bhagat Singh’s martyrdom comprises a glorious saga of India’s freedom struggle that continues to inspire generations of common Indians.